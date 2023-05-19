A man has been accused of throwing a "large dog" at police and of dragging an officer from a car window while driving to evade capture.
"F---ing shoot me then," the man allegedly yelled at police during the same incident.
Alexander Luke Dimitrov, 28, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday on 22 charges, including two counts of driving at police and aggravated furious driving and single counts of drug trafficking and animal cruelty.
The charges stem from three series of incidents, all involving alleged driving offences and evading police, occurring between April and August 2022.
On the afternoon of May 1, 2022, police claim they found Dimitrov intoxicated and falling asleep in a parked car in a driveway.
After police say the man was asked to get out of the Holden Cruze, an officer reached into the car to turn off the ignition.
Dimitrov allegedly reversed the vehicle, pulling the officer down the driveway and onto a road before he managed to pull free.
Police allege they found the vehicle 15 minutes later, containing a clip seal bag of what they suspected to be methamphetamine.
An hour later, the chase allegedly continued on foot before the man is accused of picking up a "large dog" by the collar and lower back and throwing it at the officers.
The dog allegedly collided with a Colourbond steel fence.
The man then allegedly escaped with a hammer and was captured at a later date.
Dimitrov was granted bail on Thursday after being in custody for nine months due to a "significant delay" in his entering of pleas.
Magistrate James Stewart told the man granting him release was "one of the rarest things I've ever done in a bail court" and that he was "very worried" about being responsible for Dimitrov driving again.
"I'm trusting you to stay away from the wheel of a motor vehicle," Mr Stewart said.
"No drugs, no cars."
Despite prosecution opposition, Dimitrov was granted bail on the condition that he attend a live-in rehabilitation clinic in Queensland, among other conditions that involve no driving and a curfew.
"I won't hop in a car, I promise," the alleged offender said on an audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
An assessment of his fitness to plead is expected to be undertaken after the man suffered a brain injury in 2013, which defence barrister James Maher said made his client "particularly vulnerable" in custody.
In another alleged series of offences, Dimitrov is accused of engaging police in a car chase, during which he allegedly twice drove at officers at high speed.
He allegedly missed a senior constable by "about an arm's length", forcing the officer, who "feared for his life", to take cover behind a vehicle.
Dimitrov is then accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding with three vehicles during the chase before hitting a tree and being arrested.
A laboratory analysis allegedly found the presence of methamphetamine in the man's blood.
The matter is set to return to court on May 5, when Dimitrov will be excused from attending.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
