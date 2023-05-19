A year on from the election many had initially thought they would lose Labor is riding high on a wave of popular support, except in one key area - the Voice.
While two polls released this week indicate if an election were to be held today the ALP would receive a decisive majority, support for what is clearly the PM's legacy project is slipping.
It remains to be seen if Mr Albanese's extended honeymoon with voters, coupled with moves to turbocharge "yes" vote campaigning mooted late this week, can get the proposal over the line.
The debate has been notable for name-calling and acrimony with Noel Pearson accusing a fellow "yes" campaigner of being a "bedwetter" on Friday for suggesting the words "to executive government" be dropped from the question.
One thing that is clearly apparent is that dwindling support for the Voice - in a poll it fell from 58 per cent to 53 per cent over the last month - isn't affecting the government's fortunes overall.
One poll this week found Labor's primary vote now stands at 42 per cent compared to 30 per cent for the LNP. This is an increase of almost 10 per cent on the 32.6 per cent the ALP recorded on May 21 last year. The Coalition vote is down by 5.7 per cent over the same period.
Mr Albanese leads Peter Dutton as preferred prime minister at 53 per cent (compared to 20 per cent) and 63 per cent of those polled said the government has done a good job.
It would appear the government's combination of "steady as she goes" rhetoric with a willingness to hit the ground running; especially in the areas of environment and energy, foreign affairs, industrial relations reform, the extension of paid parental leave, wages growth and ICAC, is paying dividends.
While there has been some apparent disquiet, even within cabinet, on issues such as stage-three tax cuts and negative gearing, the government is notable for its unity.
This is underpinned by a collegiate approach markedly at odds with the style of Mr Albanese's predecessor.
We have seen nothing like the leaks against Scott Morrison that marred the last 18 months of his term.
While Mr Albanese has proved to be a quick learner who jetted off to his first "quad" meeting within days of being elected, this cohesion reflects the fact he sees himself as part of a team.
He has been ably supported by Richard Marles in the defence portfolio, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher in Treasury and finance, Penny Wong in foreign affairs, and Don Farrell in trade.
While Chris Bowen and Tania Plibersek have not necessarily shone as brightly in energy and environment they have both been confronted with major challenges as well being nobbled by the Greens and the Coalition.
Both have to work closely with Treasury and the PMO because of obvious economic and political sensitivities.
Over this year the Coalition has not fared well, however.
By choosing to play to its conservative base the LNP has sidelined itself on important issues such as the resources rent tax where it has eschewed the opportunity to advocate for the fossil fuel industry.
The lower house teals, who failed to achieve the balance of power they had been hoping for, are handicapped by the ALP's clear mandate.
Meanwhile Canberra's senator David Pocock has repeatedly made headlines.
Also a quick study, he has worked with the government while at the same time advancing his own social justice and environmental values and agenda.
It will be fascinating to see what the polls are saying 12 months from now.
