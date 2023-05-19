The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

When will Anthony Albanese's honeymoon end?

By The Canberra Times
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A year on from the election many had initially thought they would lose Labor is riding high on a wave of popular support, except in one key area - the Voice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.