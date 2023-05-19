The door is slightly ajar for a new team to step into the Super Netball competition next year, but it won't be Canberra.
The Collingwood Magpies rocked the league when it was announced this week its netball program would go under review, prompting doubt over its participation in Super Netball going forward.
After that review was announced, Netball Australia made its commitment to remain an eight-team league for 2024.
That means should the Magpies not find a way to stay in Super Netball and become the first team to drop out of the competition, the opportunity is there for a new franchise to fill their spot.
Could that be a Canberra team?
Netball ACT chief executive Sally Clark said it was simply not an option with the AIS Arena still awaiting reopening and significant funding needed for such a venture.
"Yes, it would be amazing, but realistically we'd need considerable backing from the ACT government to even be able to have that conversation," Clark told The Canberra Times.
"We don't even have a stadium that's open at the moment to be able to host such a team.
"We've got nothing in the ACT to showcase the sport, which is sad.
"It's pretty challenging for Canberra to be considering something like that [Super Netball] with the lack of infrastructure and the financial backing that it would take to be able to have a team."
For a team to be part of the Super Netball, it's estimated at least $3 million per year would be needed.
Clark said there hadn't been any talk of a need for another team with Netball Australia still working with Collingwood through its review.
"I know they're working very hard with Collingwood to see how they can assist with any of the concerns that they might have," the Netball ACT boss said.
"But I also know that Netball Australia are very committed to having eight teams and that is the absolute focus at the moment, as well as supporting the players and staff of Collingwood through this process."
Magpies chief executive Craig Kelly was recently in Canberra for an Ainslie Football Club fundraiser and confirmed the club's netball review was still ongoing.
"We're having discussions with the girls and the whole program knows where we're at," Kelly said.
"It's something I've got to work through and I wish I didn't, but we are."
With five weeks to go in the Super Netball season, Collingwood has won just two games and sits last on the ladder on equal points with the Queensland Firebirds.
The Capital Darters are Canberra's top team, and compete in the Australian Netball Championship, which is a one-week competition in one location.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
