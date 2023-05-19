Emergency services are on the scene of a single vehicle accident on the southbound lane of Gungahlin Drive and the Barton highway bridge
Police have advised motorists to use an alternative route with major traffic delays expected in the area.
The accident took place at approximately 3.15pm.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
