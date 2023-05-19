A high-flying business executive is said to be "very relieved" after prosecutors abandoned his rape case.
Cameron James Tannock, 51, had been due to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to 12 sexual offences.
They were nine counts of sexual intercourse without consent, two indecent assault allegations, and a single charge of second-degree sexual assault.
In documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court after Mr Tannock's arrest in June 2022, police accused the Weston man of filming and photographing himself raping a crying woman he had met on a hook-up site called RedHotPie.
The woman told investigating police Mr Tannock had "evil in his eyes".
During Mr Tannock's first court appearance, at which he was granted bail, defence lawyer Satomi Hamon said her client had thought the encounter was consensual.
In October last year, Mr Tannock was committed to stand trial.
But on Thursday, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Williamson SC filed a notice declining to proceed further with all 12 charges.
Ms Hamon, of the Aulich law firm, welcomed the decision on Friday.
"Mr Tannock is very relieved by the decision to discontinue the charges against him," she told The Canberra Times.
"He has always maintained his innocence and these proceedings have weighed heavily on him for the past year."
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
