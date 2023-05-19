Canberra veterinarian Dr Sara Dobry - with her family and many of her colleagues - will be participating in Flynn's Walk around Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday, highlighting the invaluable work of our animal doctors.
The public is encouraged to also take part in the bridge-to-bridge walk, starting from Commonwealth Place at 10.30am on Sunday, with a free hot beverage before the walk and a free sausage sizzle afterwards.
Flynn's Walk originated in Melbourne in 2018 to honour the loss of Dr Flynn Hargreaves, who died by suicide, and to raise awareness of the high rates of burnout and suicide in the veterinary profession.
This year, the walks are happening in Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.
The organisers of Flynn's Walk, with the support of the Petbarn Foundation, encourage pet owners who live in Canberra to attend the free event with their pets to help encourage meaningful conversation and raise awareness of mental health issues faced in the veterinary industry.
Dr Dobry, co-veterinary director at Greencross Vets Tuggeranong, said she wanted to support anything that highlighted the mental wellbeing of veterinarians and to promote the positives of the profession.
"The draw for most people, and the draw to stay, too, is that, yes it's a hard job, but any job that is rewarding is also hard," she said.
"It's about remembering to step back and understand you're making a real difference for people and their families."
Dr Dobry said there were always difficult days when vets had to euthanase animals or attend to emergencies, but the value was in helping the animal and their family as much as she could. That was especially so when a family had to say goodbye to a beloved pet, but she said there was pride in being able to do that in the most compassionate way possible.
"It's sad but it's the last gift that we can give them," she said.
"It's helping the family through that difficult time and that can actually be quite rewarding."
The mother-of-four planned to attend the walk with her husband and children and their dog, a labrador called Frankie.
"A good group of us from the clinic attend the walk each year," she said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; beyondblue 1300 224 636
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
