The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Police Tasering of 95-year-old Cooma woman poses mental health treatment questions

By The Canberra Times
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb (inset, left) addresses the media as Clare Nowland, 95, is receiving end-of-life care in hospital. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb (inset, left) addresses the media as Clare Nowland, 95, is receiving end-of-life care in hospital. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied

Would you say the act of disabling a slow-moving elderly person carrying a steak knife with a Taser is excessive?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.