Would you say the act of disabling a slow-moving elderly person carrying a steak knife with a Taser is excessive?
It's the question still on everyone's minds following last week's revelations a 95-year-old woman was Tasered by police at a nursing home, rendering her unconscious and with serious head injuries.
The answer, by absolutely any metric imaginable, is yes.
As details emerged of the scenario police were met with at the nursing home - Clare Nowland, moving "it is fair to say at a slow pace" with a walking frame, holding a steak knife (police have used the word "armed") - it is still impossible to make any kind of mental leap from there to the need to use such force.
Not surprisingly, the NSW Police assistant commissioner has confirmed the matter is now being investigated by the homicide squad.
"That is because of their independence ... but also their specialist skill set in dealing with complicated and complex legal matters that surround potentially coronial investigations as a result of homicide," the assistant commissioner said on Friday.
"Complicated" and "complex" being the operative terms here.
There is no doubt police must employ particular techniques and tactics when dealing with people with mental health issues.
This horrifying incident brings to mind the tragic 2001 case of Jonathan Crowley, the Canberra man rendered paralysed after police shot him while he was suffering from a psychotic episode on a suburban Canberra street.
That was more than 20 years ago; it was incidents such as this one that led to routine use of Tasers by police.
But this latest incident suggests a catastrophic failure in police tactics when dealing with someone with mental health issues.
The officer in question - whose status is under review - has been in the police force for 12 years, and it is inconceivable he had not been trained to de-escalate a situation involving a vulnerable person in crisis.
The case also raises questions as to why police were called to the scene in the first place - how one elderly woman could have been considered such a risk that extra force was deemed necessary to hold her back.
We're only two years out from the royal commission into aged care, and this episode suggests there are still areas that remain unaddressed.
And finally, aside from the fact the incident has raised serious issues about policing techniques and measures taken by aged care homes when dealing with potentially dangerous situations, the police themselves have been characteristically reluctant in releasing appropriate information to the public relating to the incident.
The initial incident alert described it as "an interaction" with police, as though there had been any kind of discussion or process of reasoning that somehow led to an elderly and unwell person being rendered unconscious by a Taser.
This has been a series of unacceptable outcomes stemming from an incident that, as is so often the case, would have only lasted minutes.
Meanwhile, residents of Cooma are understandably stunned, a family devastated, and the rest of us still unable to comprehend how readily such events seem to be encapsulated in inappropriate language, all the better to deflect attention from what is, ultimately, an inexplicable - and seemingly inexcusable - act of violence.
