On Friday June 2 at 5.30pm, a new exhibition by Canberra artist Jenny Gibson will be opened by Ruth Waller at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. The exhibition, Brushes with the Bush, will run from May 31 to June 18. This exhibition of oil paintings and charcoal drawings represents work spanning 28 years. They have the natural world of the Australian bush as their theme. See: anca.net.au.
This exhibition from the International Committee of the Red Cross invites audiences to bear witness to the humanitarian consequences of warfare on urban environments and learn more about what life is like living amid conflict. Objects collected from battlefields in Iraq in 2017, audio recordings, archival footage and a new commission from Western Sydney artist Marwa Charmand come together to tell a story about the staggering toll on people when wars are fought in cities. It's on at Gorman Arts Centre, F Block Hall, from May 31 to June 6. Entry is free. See: icrc.org.
Francis Kenna's series of material experiments explores the complexity of perception. Through sculptures and works on paper that reflect, trap and absorb light in different ways, the works in this exhibition propose a kind of quasi-object that activates the surrounding space. It's on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space until June 4. See: ccas.com.au.
Join artistic duo PeopleLab (aka Claire Granata and Pablo Latona) on Saturday May 27 from noon in the Canberra Museum and Gallery for the ultimate treasure hunt connecting ANU to the city. The Festival of Everyday Art comprises workshops, public art treasure hunts and walkable treasure trails. Events taking place from May to July encourage participants to look closely at Canberra city. Notice overlooked treasures and delights - like that tree in City Walk with a face sneakily etched into it. Canberra Museum and Gallery (CMAG) will host a photographic exhibition of the everyday art that will grow over the course of the festival. See: facebook.com/PeopleLabCBR/events.
Yuwaalaraay wirringgaa Lucy Simpson is creative director and principal designer/maker behind Gaawaa Miyay, a First Nations design studio inspired by country, relationships and notions of continuity and exchange. Baayangalibiyaay is a story of materiality and memory which looks to the glassmaking process to record, absorb, reflect and transform its body as a means by which to translate great periods of upheaval and environmental crisis across river landscapes. This exhibition of works acknowledges country, with pieces created in collaboration with and supported by Canberra Glassworks, Bundanon, Powerhouse Museum, Institute of Modern Art, and the Australian Design Centre. It's on at Canberra Glassworks until June 16. See: canberraglassworks.com.
The Canberra Sinfonia will collaborate with the ANU Chamber Choir to perform Pergolesi's Stabat Mater conducted by Tobias Cole, who also be alto soloist. It's on Saturday May 27 at 1.30pm at Wesley Uniting Church, Forrest. See: canberrasinfonia.com.
On Sunday May 28 at 2pm at Queanbeyan Uniting Church, Rutledge Street, Queanbeyan, Aka Phoenix will perform What's in a Name? in aid of Home in Queanbeyan. The play is set on an island off the coast of Australia where a group of people are attending a retreat to consider Spirituality in the Arts and all the relationships come unstuck. Donations at the door.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
