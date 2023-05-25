The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from May 27, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Jenny Gibson, Reed Reflections, 2022. Picture by Andrew Sikorski
Brushes with the Bush

On Friday June 2 at 5.30pm, a new exhibition by Canberra artist Jenny Gibson will be opened by Ruth Waller at ANCA Gallery in Dickson. The exhibition, Brushes with the Bush, will run from May 31 to June 18. This exhibition of oil paintings and charcoal drawings represents work spanning 28 years. They have the natural world of the Australian bush as their theme. See: anca.net.au.

