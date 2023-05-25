This exhibition from the International Committee of the Red Cross invites audiences to bear witness to the humanitarian consequences of warfare on urban environments and learn more about what life is like living amid conflict. Objects collected from battlefields in Iraq in 2017, audio recordings, archival footage and a new commission from Western Sydney artist Marwa Charmand come together to tell a story about the staggering toll on people when wars are fought in cities. It's on at Gorman Arts Centre, F Block Hall, from May 31 to June 6. Entry is free. See: icrc.org.