The Woden Valley Rams will be chasing redemption when they meet the defending premiers West Belconnen Warriors at Kippax on Sunday.
The Warriors crushed the Rams' premiership hopes in the major semi-final last year, but there has been a significant form reversal so far this season.
The Warriors have stuttered in the opening rounds while the Rams are riding high on the back of a two-match winning streak.
Tune into the stream from 3pm on Sunday to watch the match of the round live and free. The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
