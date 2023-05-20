I write in reference to Graham Carter's call for the government to develop a facilities plan (Letters, May 17).
He mentions sports seeking assistance for years from this largely unresponsive government.
The family-friendly, and professionally operated sport of drag racing had a privately funded, constructed and well-managed facility based next to the airport which met its end at the hands of Carnell and Smyth in 1998.
Enter Mr Stanhope and ACT Labor with a rolled gold guarantee the old facility (or a new facility) would be operational within 18 months. That never eventuated - to nobody's surprise.
Following this a group put forward the NADEC proposal for a multi-motor sports facility which included business, accommodation and government facilities within the ACT.
This is more than likely where the ACT government's new registration facility came from.
It was a part of the Australian Motorists Party election agenda and, although two candidates initially appeared to get across the line, they ultimately lost due to preferences.
Drag racing, which once contributed significantly to the ACT's coffers, has been waiting for recognition as a sport for 25 years.
A multi-use facility could also serve Summernats, the Crakk Run, for fuel economy testing and driver education.
It is worth noting the AFP were strong supporters of the Canberra International Dragway as its "street meets", in their words, kept "hoons" off the streets.
It's now over to you, Ms Berry, Mr Barr and Mr Gentleman.
Strong public rumblings and ballot box repercussions around stages 2a and 2b rail locally and stage 3 tax cuts federally are inevitable given the political rigidities embedded in their foundations.
A bit more humility and acknowledgement of the benefits of seriously reviewing and reworking old solutions to deal with what were primarily party-political problems at the time would not go astray.
Voters expect Labor administrations to be progressive and flexible, not stuck in the deep rut of political stage management and associated timidity.
No wonder many look to strong and active independents federally to review and improve on the outcomes linked to legislative pathways that too often are conveniently presented and excused as "our mandate".
While some say longevity is a good thing when it involves politicians it is not always true.
Our national government is replete with examples of individuals past their "best before" dates. So is the ACT government.
Longevity leads to arrogance and the belief anything can be justified even though it serves very little purpose and costs a lot.
The tram, TAFE and now Calvary are good examples. When is the next election?
Make no mistake, the elephant in the room has a long memory. It can make a lot of noise and has very heavy feet.
It plainly hasn't occurred to the ACT government that the turmoil over the proposed takeover of Calvary Hospital is probably due to that hospital's well-deserved reputation for pretty good service.
One would assume that upon reflection, Ms Stephen-Smith should join the dots and thus make a concerted effort to upgrade the service offered by Canberra Hospital to match that of the Calvary Hospital.
Jacinta Price should be voted out of Parliament for putting her own views ahead of the people that she has been empowered to represent. That's exactly what happened to Tony Abbott.
Using political power to promote your personal opinion ahead of the people you represent is a betrayal of trust.
It is completely unethical at best.
