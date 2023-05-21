The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
What's on

Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings home culture to Canberra Theatre Centre

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Oleksandr Stoianov first heard war had broken out in Ukraine he was touring with the Grand Kyiv Ballet in France.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.