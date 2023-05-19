The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal services welcome $21m govt funding but say more is needed

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
May 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karly Warner. Picture supplied
Karly Warner. Picture supplied

A $21 million federal government funding boost for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal services (ATSILS) has been welcomed by the organisations, but they say the move "will do little more than help keep the lights on".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.