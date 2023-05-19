A $21 million federal government funding boost for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal services (ATSILS) has been welcomed by the organisations, but they say the move "will do little more than help keep the lights on".
ATSILS have been calling for a $250 million "emergency support package" from the federal government and were forced to suspend services in a number of courts around the country when the funding wasn't granted.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Friday announced the federal government would provide $21 million to help ATSILS with the "rising cost of providing critical frontline services".
He said the funding will come from "within existing resources of the Attorney-General's Department".
But Karly Warner, chair of the national peak body for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services, said while the funding was a "welcome breather" it was ultimately a "Band-Aid measure".
"An emergency increase to core funding [is] necessary to stop ongoing service freezes in multiple communities around Australia," she said.
"It is a really good start, but we do expect service freezes to continue and that means bad outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians, including unjust incarceration and separated families."
Ms Warner, who is also chief executive of Aboriginal Legal Service in NSW and the ACT, told The Canberra Times they had been forced to implement criminal law service freezes in 13 local courts across NSW while ATSILS in Queensland have also had to temporarily suspend services in a number of courts across the state.
She said the Aboriginal legal rights movement in South Australia was also "on the cusp of needing to implement freezes".
Since 2018, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services have seen demand grow by up to 100 percent but they say funding from the government "has declined in real terms".
Mr Dreyfus said the $21 million comes in addition to more than $440 million over five years under the National Legal Assistance Partnership and "builds on the record $99 million First Nations Justice Package" announced last October.
Ms Warner said they would continue calling for the $250 million in funding to try and overturn current freezes and to prevent future ones.
She said there has been a "systemic ... undervaluing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander legal services by successive parliaments" and the funding would also provide a "lifeline" to develop a "long overdue" sector strengthening plan and a long term sustainable funding model for the services.
Ms Warner said the services were also in the midst of a "workforce crisis".
She said her organisation has not only had to work out what decisions would have "the least negative impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people seeking justice" but also where their team members were "being really stretched".
"We have to really consider the hours that our teams are working and focus on their wellbeing," she said.
"When you take one off funding, that is also not enough to overturn existing freezes, it's really difficult to weigh up ... do we increase the desperately needed salaries of our team members or do we try and put on additional people?"
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
