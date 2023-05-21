I love love stories.
My bookshelves are dominated by romantic tales - some good, others downright trashy - and my weekends usually feature one or two romantic comedies. I'm even mildly salty that grand engagement notices are no longer the norm.
My favourite part about weddings are the vows, and the anecdotes told throughout the night. The stories told about the moment they met, the moment they knew they would be together forever, and the moment they decided to say I do, usually bring me to tears (Even when they're told alongside a mildly humorous but mostly cringey vow like "I promise to let you watch the footy without complaining").
All of it seems magical and made of the same stuff as modern day fairytales. And yet, the last time someone told me they loved me, I panicked.
This isn't some cry out to say I need therapy. It's not even my way of saying that I'm afraid of commitment, destined instead to spend a life devoid of romantic love.
But this is my rant - if you will - about people who say the L-word after one date. One. Date.
Don't get me wrong - I know I'm a delight. Without sounding like I'm bragging, dates with me are a lot of fun. Great conversations and some laughs are to be had.
But no matter how good a first date is, it doesn't warrant a declaration of love.
I don't believe in love at first sight - real, no-holds-barred type of love (or as this gentleman said "madly in love"). Because how can it be? It was a couple of hours of being on my most charming self in the name of a good first impression.
And maybe that's on me. Maybe I should show all of my flaws straight up? Maybe I should inform a potential partner that I sing in my sleep when I'm drunk and I often talk during movies? Or that I am neither an early bird or a night owl, but rather a tired pigeon who is usually most responsive at lunchtime?
The idea of even possibly making space in my apartment for another person is usually followed by questions of how much room? And whether they're completely fine with me having every call on the decor. Because I really like my bright pink neon light and I don't anything man could convince me otherwise.
I'm not an easy person to be with - I never pretended to be. I've been single long enough to be completely at ease with my solo life. So much so, that anyone that comes along has to be good enough to compromise on that (although I'm not going to lie, it's going to take a lot to make me want to get rid of my neon light).
Does that create hurdles? Probably. And for the first couple of hours of dating someone I do withhold some of these. Slightly. But who doesn't?
And really, anyone who thinks they're in love after one date is kidding themselves. Possibly borderline delusional.
Really "love" after a first date is at most, love of a one-dimensional version of someone - something that in the long run, is really hard to live up to. Forget a goodnight kiss - that's the kiss of death for any relationship.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in.
