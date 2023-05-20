'You will definitely change lives': Lifeline volunteers help those in need

Helping a friend through a tough time where he considered taking his own life was what kickstarted Dion Tsarpalias' urge to save others.
The volunteer crisis supporter has been with Lifeline for the past three-and-a-half years and says it is motivating to help people through tough times and find connections through moments of loneliness.
"I started volunteering because I had a close friend that was affected by some mental health challenges which led him to considering suicide," Mr Tsarpalias said.
"After that experience, I wanted to be there for more than just friends and be there for others."
Mr Tsarpalias said there was rigorous training for crisis support volunteers and continual guidance. The training includes months of lessons and mentored shifts before volunteers can answer calls alone.
Mr Tsarpalias acknowledges how difficult volunteering can be but said it was easy to keep coming back because the work was motivating.
"Someone opens up to you for 20 minutes or however long the call might be and they tell you something that they have never told anyone before," he said.
"It's really a privilege to hear and it's scary at first because it feels like a lot of weight, but a lot of what we do is so important it's encouraging to keep going."
While the volunteers are dedicated to helping people in mental health situations, they do not know the outcome after the call has ended.
"You could work to a safety plan, and they could agree to it, but you just do not know what happens after the call ends," Mr Tsarpalias said.
"We can't control anything after the call, but it is good to be there for the part that we can."
In Canberra, Lifeline currently has 850 active volunteers. Volunteers help by answering calls on the crisis support line and in the book fair warehouse.
Lifeline Canberra CEO Carrie Leeson started as a volunteer 13 years ago.
"When you look at the cost of your time versus the impact you are making, you know you are making a difference," Ms Leeson said.
"As a volunteer, you will definitely change lives. You may save lives and the life you save may well be your own."
Some crisis support calls have a lasting impact on Ms Leeson, and she said no two calls are the same.
"You can be sitting on the phone chuckling away and have just been company to someone who is feeling isolated," she said.
"Some people are so lonely that they do not have anyone to share some good news with, that strikes me as very sad but also wonderful that Lifeline is there to fulfill that role."
The ACT has the highest rate of formal volunteering in Australia according to Volunteering Australia.
Lifeline Australia CEO, Colin Seery wants to acknowledge all the hard work volunteers do all year round this National Volunteers Week.
"Creating an Australia free of suicide takes dedication, time, and patience, and our volunteers have this in abundance," Mr Seery said.
"This week, we are taking the time to thank and recognise each one of our volunteers who is making a meaningful impact on the lives of others."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.