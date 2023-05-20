The Canberra Times
'You will definitely change lives': Lifeline volunteers help those in need

By Erin Constable
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
Lifeline Canberra volunteer crisis supporter, Dion Tsarpalias, enjoys helping others. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Lifeline Canberra volunteer crisis supporter, Dion Tsarpalias, enjoys helping others. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Helping a friend through a tough time where he considered taking his own life was what kickstarted Dion Tsarpalias' urge to save others.

