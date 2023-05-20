Brad Fittler could cart a "loose cannon" into rugby league's most intense arena as star Canberra Raiders back-rower Hudson Young goes head-to-head with a rival contender to prove he is a perfect fit for a sky blue jersey.
Raiders legend Jason Croker says you want to have players like Young by your side, which is the five-time NSW Blue yearns to see what Young can deliver in the State of Origin arena.
Young has one more chance to bash down Blues coach Fittler's front door and force his way into the NSW squad for game one of the series with the Raiders set to face Manly at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The 24-year-old is hot on the heels of incumbent back-rowers Cameron Murray and Liam Martin, with Young emerging as a leading contender to earn a bench spot for the series opener in Adelaide on May 31.
Sunday marks the final audition for Young and Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu, with the pair competing for places before Fittler names his squad on Monday morning.
"He's a bit of a loose cannon but he's been tamed a little bit. You need to have them in your side," Croker said.
"He's a player you'd love to play with, because he just gives his all, those are the guys you want to play with.
"He'd have to be getting close to [NSW selection], I'd say. He was pretty close to the Kangaroos trip last year but it didn't happen. It will definitely come for him, whether it's this year, whether it's the first game [or not].
"He's just got to worry about playing well and the rest will take care of itself. It's the old cliche but that's what happens. When the team is going well, he's going to be in the spotlight more."
Young is already locked away in Canberra until the end of the 2024 season, but the club will ward off bids from rivals clubs by securing the rising star's signature on a long-term extension until the end of the 2027 season.
A deal said to be worth $2.8 million will keep Young in the capital as Raiders coach Ricky Stuart looks to lock down his biggest stars following Jack Wighton's shock defection to South Sydney.
Manager Sam Ayoub has struck a deal between the Raiders and Young, with the club desperate to make him a one-club player as his stocks continue to rise.
