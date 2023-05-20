ACT Policing officers have allegedly seized firearms, ammunition and other items following a search at a Gilmore address.
ACT Policing Criminal Investigations detectives searched the property on Friday, working off AFP Forensics Firearms intelligence.
Police said the male occupant was a licenced firearm holder, but that an inspection of his storage facilities revealed he was allegedly not complying with legislated storage requirements, and that the firearms were left in an actionable state.
ACT Policing Firearms members immediately suspended his licence and allegedly seized 14 bolt action rifles of varying calibres, 16 spare barrels, one silencer, and a substantial amount of ammunition.
The man is expected to face multiple charges under the ACT Firearms Act 1996.
Police would like to remind firearms licence holders they must comply with all rules and regulations regarding the safe use and storage of firearms.
Under the Act, police have the power to conduct on-the-spot inspections for firearms and firearm licences, as well as conduct storage inspections either by consent or without consent of the licence holder.
Anyone with information regarding potential breaches of firearms licencing or storage requirements is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
