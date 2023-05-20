A 20-year-old unlicensed driver who allegedly sought to avoid arrest by moving to the back seat of his car after running a red light has been remanded in custody.
Anthony Brown, of Narrabundah, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, after his arrest on Friday afternoon in Mitchell.
Brown was charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, running a red light, speeding, and driving having never held a licence.
Brown had also allegedly breached previous good behaviour orders, the court was told.
Magistrate Robert Cook refused Brown's bail application, despite a duty defence lawyer arguing conditions could limit the risk of further offending and that Brown needed to support his two-month-old son.
A prosecutor had told the court Brown's alleged offending had shown he had no regard for the safety of road users or pedestrians and he had a "horrendous history of break and enters".
Mr Cook said the issue with Brown's alleged offending was it "was just too dangerous".
"You need to make sure you keep yourself on the straight and narrow," Mr Cook told Brown.
Police said in an earlier statement they pulled up behind a black Range Rover Evoke at the intersection of Flemington and Randwick Roads in Lyneham on Friday.
The Range Rover allegedly ran the red light and narrowly avoided a collision, before travelling away on Flemington Road, the police statement said.
The driver allegedly failed to stop, crossing to the wrong side of Flemington Road before coming to a stop on Sandford Street, where police said officers allegedly saw Brown moving from the driver's seat to the back of the car.
Brown will reappear in the Magistrates Court on June 13.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
