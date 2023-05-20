The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Who was Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin?

By Rod Taylor
May 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astrophysicist Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin. Picture Wikipedia
Astrophysicist Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin. Picture Wikipedia

Since the beginning, it's been obvious to many forms of life - not just humans - that there is a very large, very hot object in the sky. However it's only humans who have the intellectual ability to ask questions about what the Sun actually is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.