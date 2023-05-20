Lachlan Hooper had three years to prepare for his arrival at Vikings.
With older brother Tom assigned to the club after his move to Canberra to join the Brumbies, Lachlan knew there was a fair chance he'd end up there eventually.
The arrival has gone exactly as Hooper had hoped.
The 19-year-old has slid seamlessly into a Vikings side that has dominated their rivals throughout the first six weeks of the season.
Tuggeranong extended their unbeaten start on Saturday with a thumping 39-12 win over Queanbeyan at Campese Oval. The visitors were dominant from the outset, racing away to a 27-0 half-time lead.
"I'm loving it," Hooper said. "It's always been a dream to come down and play for Vikings with my brother being here so I've definitely had a connection for a few years.
"It feels like I've been part of the club for more than just this year. It's great to start now, all the boys been so welcoming, it's easy to fit in."
Vikings have dominated their rivals throughout this season and Queanbeyan coach Tim Hawke said they are clearly the best team in the competition.
That doesn't mean it's time to award Tuggeranong the trophy, with Hawke confident his side has plenty of improvement to come.
"We need to focus on ourselves," Hawke said. "Make sure we're doing everything we can, not just on Saturday but during the week, to make sure we put ourselves in the best position to perform on the day. I'm not sure we're currently doing that."
Saturday was Hooper's last game for Vikings for the foreseeable future with the Junior Wallabies assembling on the Gold Coast on Sunday.
Hooper was one of six Brumbies players selected in the Australian Under 20s squad, alongside Liam Bowron, Massimo De Lutiis, Klayton Thorn, Matias Jensen and Chris Mickelson.
The Junior Wallabies will play two matches against New Zealand before the final team is named for next month's World Cup.
Hooper has long spoken of his rivalry with his older brother, the pair driving each other to improve.
Tom claimed the upper hand at school, representing the Australian Schoolboys however COVID denied him the chance to play for his country in under 20s.
Lachlan has been all too happy to let his brother know about it, but he turns serious when asked what it will mean to represent Australia.
"This will be the first time putting on a gold jersey," Hooper said. "That first walk on the field is going to be a bit emotional, it's very exciting."
John I Dent Cup: Vikings 39 bt Queanbeyan 12, Royals 41 bt Uni-Norths 19, Gungahlin 41 bt Wests 25
Premier XVs: Vikings 46 bt Queanbeyan 5, Royals 24 bt Uni-NOrths 5, Wests 64 bt Gungahlin 10
