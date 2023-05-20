The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Lachlan Hooper eyes Junior Wallabies tour as Vikings continue dominant John I Dent Cup start

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 20 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Titi Nofoagatatoa starred in Vikings' win over Queanbeyan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Titi Nofoagatatoa starred in Vikings' win over Queanbeyan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Lachlan Hooper had three years to prepare for his arrival at Vikings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.