The ACT Brumbies' hopes of a home Super Rugby final have been dealt a major blow after a 15-point loss to the Western Force in Perth.
An understrength side travelled west looking to reinforce the team's position inside the top two on the ladder, however the hosts had other ideas.
The Force have not lost at home this season and they kept the winning streak alive on Saturday night.
The hosts burst out of the gates early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first half and while the Brumbies fought hard to reel their opponents in, coming within five at one point, they were unable to hit the front.
The 34-19 loss was the ACT's first defeat to the Force since 2013, a result that had a major impact on that team's run to the grand final.
Saturday night's loss could also make the Brumbies quest for a Super Rugby title significantly tougher, a trip to New Zealand now looking likely.
The Brumbies fell to third on the ladder, behind the Chiefs and Crusaders, any hopes of the minor premiership evaporating in Perth.
With home games against the Chiefs and Rebels to come, the side's focus is now on finishing inside the top two.
The Force have climbed into eighth place, edging ahead of the Highlanders, Drua and Rebels in a five-team race for the final two places in the top eight.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham was forced to rest eight Wallabies under Rugby Australia's load management policy. James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Nic White, Len Ikitau and Tom Wright all sat out.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
That saw the coach make 12 changes to the team that defeated the Highlanders in Canberra last Sunday and the Brumbies played like an unsettled side throughout the first half.
ACT captain Ryan Lonergan was disappointed with the performance and refused to use the changes as an excuse.
"We got absolutely blown away in the first 20," Lonergan told Stan Sport. "We managed to claw back a little bit late in the first half, but the Force were too good.
"We played together before against the Crusaders, a similar squad, and again we got blown away in the first 20. If you do that against quality opposition, you'll get hurt. We put ourselves in a tough positions, there's no excuses."
The Force were fired up early and led 21-0 after just 26 minutes, 14 points coming while Jack Debreczeni was off the field in the sin bin.
The Brumbies, however, refused to go down quietly and Corey Toole set the stage for Charlie Cale to cross. Darcy Swain then made it 21-12 after 35 minutes to swing the momentum entirely in the visitors' favour.
The second half was a close tussle, ACT gaining the upperhand midway through the period. A Luke Reimer try made it 24-19 and the visitors looked set to level the scores moments later.
The Force, however, held firm and had opportunities of their own to extend the margin. Eventually Marley Pearce crossed and the Brumbies had less than 10 minutes to overcome a 12-point deficit.
A Max Burey penalty goal pushed the lead beyond two converted tries and that was where the comeback came to an end.
WESTERN FORCE 34 (Felix Kalapu, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Marley Pearce tries, Max Burey 4 conversions, 2 penalty goals) bt ACT BRUMBIES 19 (Charlie Cale, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer tries, Ryan Lonergan 2 conversions) at Perth.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.