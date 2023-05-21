The ACT Brumbies are set to announce a new stance on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament after a fierce backlash to the board's initial decision in the past week.
Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs revealed last Tuesday the franchise's directors had voted unanimously to not have a formal stance on the referendum.
The decision was made in a bid to keep sport and politics separate, however has been criticised by the wider community.
Just two days later, Rugby Australia officially endorsed the Voice to Parliament, joining the AFL, NRL and a host of other sporting organisations to do so.
Brumbies players and staff were not consulted before the board made their decision and Nobbs later conceded those conversations should have happened first.
It's understood ACT Indigenous leader Andy Muirhead was disappointed with the decision not to have a stance on the Voice and he addressed the playing group during the week outlining what the vote means for Indigenous Australians.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham expressed his support for the Voice on Thursday and suggested the club will provide an update on its position in the coming days.
Nobbs is expected to announce the Brumbies' support for a "Yes" vote in the referendum at a press conference on Monday.
The move comes as the club launches their Indigenous Round ahead of Saturday's showdown with the Chiefs.
The Brumbies will wear their First Nations jersey as they look to rebound from Saturday night's 34-19 loss to the Western Force.
The match has taken on even greater importance after the side fell to third on the Super Rugby ladder with two games to play.
The Chiefs have one hand on the minor premiership, with the Crusaders sitting second on 42 points. The Brumbies are on 41 points, with the Blues fourth on 38.
Larkham was disappointed with his team's performance on Saturday and said some players did not put in the work during the week to prepare for the Force clash.
"I think some individuals could've done better," Larkham said. "I'll ask the question, sit down with a couple of individuals to see where they got to with their preparation and was it as good as it needed to be?
"It's the stuff we talk about every week. Making sure you're looking at your footage, whether training or game footage, and getting a realistic picture of what's going to be coming at you when you get on the field."
The coach was forced to rest his stars under Rugby Australia's load management policy. Eight Wallabies sat out, resulting in 12 changes to the starting team.
The Brumbies played like an unsettled unit in the first half and trailed 21-0 after 26 minutes. From there, they were always facing an uphill battle and the Force managed to respond each time their opponents pulled within striking distance.
Saturday night's loss marked the second time the team has fallen when Larkham was forced to rest his Wallabies. The team also fell to the Crusaders in round five when the bulk of the squad remained in Canberra.
The defeat could force the Brumbies to return to Christchurch for a semi-final against the Crusaders, rather than enjoying the comforts of home in Canberra.
Larkham was well aware of the challenge of defeating the Force without his top players and hopes the opportunity to rest his stars will prove a positive during the finals.
"With the six-day turnaround and the length of travel, it was the same as the Crusaders," he said. "It made sense to try to freshen guys up, both games ended up straight in the middle of runs. It gave us an opportunity to one, gives guys an opportunity out there and two, we have to freshen guys up because of load management."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
