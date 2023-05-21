Time flies in a three-year term.
The Albanese government's introductory year is over. The opposition is still trying to get a decent start.
Half-time is approaching.
Labor has kicked goals like establishing the National Anti-Corruption Commission, getting wages moving again and unfreezing the relationship with Australia's largest trading partner China. There are a myriad of views on climate action, but science is being listened to again. The net-zero target has been substantially lifted, but new mines are still being greenlit.
The government has even managed a small, yet-to-be-realised budget surplus. And there has not been a ministerial scandal.
But trouble is coming. It is having difficulties doing what it wants to do. It is shadow boxing global inflation. The Coalition's opposition is the least of its problems.
"I think the biggest challenge is that they have a very constrained fiscal environment," ANU professor of history Frank Bongiorno told The Canberra Times.
"We have a basic problem in Australia that people want services that their taxes are not capable of paying for and the expense of those services is going up.
"The National Disability Insurance Scheme is a good example. Just broadly speaking, there's support for services that are simply out of reach of a current revenue base. And I think that's the basic problem Labor faces."
It is expectations or hopes versus reality. Many voices, including from inside Labor, wanted more in the budget on basic welfare than $40 extra a week. The government has indicated the job addressing what is needed for Australia's most vulnerable is not done, but what can it do?
Professor Bongiorno regards the Albanese government as cautious with a strong emphasis on "orderly process" which he regards as learning the lessons of recent Labor and Coalition governments.
He said it is staring down Labor history.
"Labor governments inevitably create disappointment and people feel disaffected quite quickly," he said.
"We can forget when we look back at governments such as Whitlam's or Hawke's or indeed Rudd's and within often quite short periods of time there would inevitably be disappointment about a government not going far enough or fast enough.
"I think you could also argue that perhaps around some issues, it's been excessively cautious. I'd rate the JobSeeker issue, the unemployment benefit issue, one of those."
There has been a big difference in the treatment of Canberra as the national capital. The Prime Minister lives at The Lodge and there is greater respect for the public service, but the issue of neglected infrastructure is still hanging around. It keeps being pushed to the back burner.
The change in the treatment for women and families in general has been "profound", according to Georgie Dent from the advocacy group The Parenthood.
She points to the unprecedented reckoning among women in the lead up to the last election which is not pinned to one thing. But, for start, she mentions Grace Tame as Australian of the Year, the repeated highlighting of unsafe and disturbing parliamentary culture, consent concerns raised by Chanel Contos, and the COVID pandemic disproportionately affecting women.
"Probably now that we're in, it's easy to forget the difference," Ms Dent said. "But even just today, I saw someone sharing a photo on social media of Peter Dutton speaking in the frontbench. And Sussan Ley is the only female there.
"So there's another female in the row behind, but Sussan Ley is the only woman on the frontbench. It is so stark."
She said Labor made a difference bringing in the promised changes to the early childhood education care subsidy, the implementation of all of the recommendations in the Respect at Work report, paid domestic and family violence leave.
There is also the expansion of paid parental leave, new IR laws covering low paid predominately female workforces, gender responsive budgeting, abolishing the "punitive" ParentsNext and the other budget move to restore the single parenting payment up until the age of 14.
"There is so much that needs to happen all at once. And not everything is happening that needs to happen is happening immediately. But when you reflect on what has happened in 12 months, from the sort of actual policy changes that have been enacted, as well as the processes that are in place to continue change, that's very positive," Ms Dent said.
While the government can tick off some big ticket items, it has a large one ahead: the proposed Voice to Parliament.
In a contested crowd of signature Albanese moves, and even though it is not his proposal, the Voice is it. And its path is uncertain. The only thing everyone can agree on is that Indigenous people are again being used as political footballs.
The stage three tax cuts are hanging around like an unwelcome visitor. A very, very expensive one where the top income earners remain the biggest winners. Labor's promise to hold onto them does not appear sustainable.
There is time to address this, for the interest of fairness.
And AUKUS is another big, multibillion-dollar shift, one that China's top diplomat in Australia has pleaded is not necessary.
"China is not a threat. Was not a threat. Is not a threat. Is not going to be a threat in the future to Australia," ambassador Xiao Qian said in Canberra.
Will the eight nuclear-powered subs even be delivered on time and within budget? That's the three-decade-long question.
Is Australian politics kinder and gentler now? Maybe. Mostly. It is just as combative as ever, but the hours have changed, a bit, and things that should be called out are being called out.
Scott Morrison is still on the backbench. For now.
The Coalition is intent on a path of negativity and has staked a claim that it is here for the "working poor", while the Greens are branding themselves as the "party of renters" and are determined to sink the Housing Australia Future Fund bill. That's two oppositions to navigate.
It is likely a fairly busy second half with everyone on the field, perhaps a chance for Labor to seek real reform before the corflutes are staked. Play on.
