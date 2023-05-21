A woman has been taken to hospital after a microwave fire broke out at a seniors' village in Ainsle.
At around 2.15pm on Sunday, ACT Fire and Rescue responded to a microwave fire at Goodwin Lifestyle Village.
A spokesperson for ACT ESA said the fire was quickly contained to the appliance but paramedics had assessed one woman for smoke inhalation before she was transported to hospital just after 3pm.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency is preparing to launch its Winter Home Fire Safety campaign on June 1, the spokesperson said.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
