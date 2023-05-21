Tabua Tuinakauvadra started the year determined to make an impact in the Brumbies Super W campaign before turning her focus to the Tuggeranong ViQueens.
The 20-year-old's goals, however, have suddenly become much grander after Saturday's Wallaroos debut.
Tuinakauvadra came off the bench in Australia's 22-5 victory over the Fijiana in Sydney, achieving a long-held dream in the process.
It's a selection the Brumbies star didn't see coming, Tuinakauvadra admitting she was unsure of her standing among the nation's top backrowers.
Having spent the past week in camp before Saturday's debut, the emerging talent knows exactly where she stands in the pecking order.
"There's so many talented backrowers that personally I didn't think I was on their level," Tuinakauvadra said. "It's great to see that going into camp, I can play up to their level and learn some things from them.
"The big things I learnt was their physicality and ability to play any position in the backrow. They're always prepared to jump in at seven or eight and adapt to wherever you're playing on the field."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Tuinakauvadra was one of five Brumbies to feature in Saturday's victory, with Faitala Moleka and Jay Huriwai also making Test debuts.
The clash was a changing of the guard, with experienced skipper Shannon Parry hanging up the boots. The 33-year-old won an Olympic gold medal and played in four World Cups during a decorated career.
The Wallaroos will take a break before they assemble for a camp on the Gold Coast to begin preparations for the Pacific Four tournament.
Their campaign will open with a clash against New Zealand in late June, the match doubling as an O'Reilly Cup contest.
From there Australia will travel to Ottawa to face the USA and Canada before a second date with the Black Ferns in New Zealand.
The matches will form the basis for qualification in the new global WXV tournament in October, the Wallaroos desperate to book their spot in the elite, top tier of the season-ending competition.
The opportunity to play in multiple countries around the world has emerged as one of rugby's key points of difference in a competitive player market. The sport cannot compete with AFLW and NRLW on financial terms, but can provide something different to players during the brief window that is a professional sporting career.
Travel to New Zealand and Canada was not in Tuinakauvadra's plans for the next few months, but now it's within her sights, she's determined to ensure she's on the plane.
"Rugby takes you around the world," Tuinakauvadra said. "Our next camp is in the Gold Coast, then we play a Test against New Zealand and then we're off to Canada.
"Anything to experience more high level footy as well as being able to see the world is something I want to strive for. Coming back to Canberra I want to put my head down and keep training well to be part of the squad."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.