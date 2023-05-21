Canberra Croatia coach Dean Ugrinic has conceded his team will have to improve their discipline after they received their fourth red card of the season on Sunday afternoon.
Captain Mathew Grbesa's second yellow card forced the side to play 65 minutes with 10 men and it ultimately proved their downfall.
Star striker Nikolas Popovich scored a double to lead Canberra Olympic to a 2-1 victory in a tense affair.
Croatia were brave in defeat, a late goal opening the window for an unlikely draw, however it was not to be. Ugrinic was thrilled with the second half effort, but said his team must eliminate the red cards if they hope to start registering victories.
"We may have to go and talk to the referees coordinator and [ask], 'What are we doing that's enabling us to be in this position'?" Ugrinic said.
"The reality is you can't constantly get out on the field and operate effectively with 10 men. There's obviously something that's irritating some of these guys and we need to get to the bottom of that and find out why.
"We can't constantly go out there with 10 men, you're not going to win football games. That's the reality and that's where we're at. It's starting to become a pattern and an area of concern for us."
The game was a fiery affair, with tensions threatening to boil over at numerous points in the clash. Grbesa received a second yellow for an elbow to the head in a contest for a high ball.
The tensions continued post match, the skipper expressing his frustrations with being sent off. Tense conversations followed in the tunnel as the players walked from the field.
While Grbesa was unhappy with the second yellow card, his coach refused to criticise the referee.
"The reality is referees have got a hard enough job," Ugrinic said. "He made the call and we have to respect that. I can't change that, it's out of my hands."
Grbesa's red card overshadowed a match in which Popovich notched his 11th and 12th goals of the season from nine games.
The double helped Olympic continue their dominant start to the year, having won six of their first seven league games while also booking a place in next month's Australia Cup qualifier. There, they will take on Canberra Croatia in what will likely be another tense contest.
For now, however, coach Paul Macor said his team will enjoy Sunday's victory over their fierce rivals.
"I always say you take a win whether it's pretty or ugly," Macor said. "We got the three points, next time we play [Canberra Croatia] it will be completely different."
Men: Gungahlin United 4 bt West Canberra Wanderers 3, Tigers FC 3 bt O'Connor Knights 0, Canberra Olympic 2 bt Canberra Croatia 1, Monaro 2 bt Tuggeranong United 1.
Women: Canberra United Academy 2 bt Tuggeranong United 0, Canberra Croatia 5 bt West Canberra Wanderers 1, Gungahlin 1 drew Canberra Olympic 1, ANU 2 drew Belconnen United 2
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
