While it's not something I particularly like to admit, I'm old enough to remember a time when we travelled without the internet - or, to be more accurate, easy access to the internet.
In my early backpacking days, at least you could go to an internet café and pay per minute to sit on a computer and write a few emails home, hoping the browser wouldn't unexpectedly refresh and wipe everything you'd just typed. But before that, there was nothing.
Now, though, it's a given that you'll be able to have 24-hour access to the web in most places you travel. Free wifi is ubiquitous and some destinations will even offer coverage across a whole city centre. But, more commonly, travellers are choosing to use data on their phone to ensure constant access to online maps and other useful features.
So, what is the best way to get mobile data when you're travelling overseas? Well, if you haven't been away recently and you think it's still tricky or expensive, then I've got some very good news for you!
There are a few ways you can get data on your phone, and I'll take a look at them in a moment. But these days, there's only one method that I use: an eSIM.
The invention of the eSIM - up there with the invention of the wheel, in my eyes - has made my time overseas so incredibly simple. The basic idea is that you don't use a physical SIM card that needs to be put into your phone. You just buy a data plan online and a chip built into your phone instantly connects to a local telco.
The advantages of an eSIM go beyond the convenience. The first benefit is that you can set it before you leave and it will automatically connect as soon as you land - allowing you to immediately message your accommodation, check the train timetable, or order a rideshare, for instance. There are also plans that work across multiple countries (or even globally), so you only need to go through the process once for a single trip, even if you're jumping over borders.
Another huge benefit is that an eSIM works alongside your usual SIM card, meaning they are both active at the same time. You can use your foreign eSIM to access mobile data affordably, while also using your physical Australian SIM card to receive phone calls and SMS messages to your usual number (which is very handy for those login verification codes that so many organisations still insist on sending).
One more advantage is that you can choose the eSIM that's right for you - from a few days to a few months in duration, and from one gigabyte right up to unlimited data. Previously, when the best option was a physical foreign SIM card, you often had to buy one for a much longer period than you were staying, spending more than you needed.
Now, the downsides. The first is that most eSIMS only offer data, not calls and text, which may not suit some travellers. I've also found that my phone battery goes down faster because it's connecting to two networks at once. And, finally, it usually costs more than getting a physical SIM card from an overseas telco.
For example, an eSIM for Italy with 10 gigabytes over 30 days costs about $30, while for that price, you can get a physical SIM with more than 50 gigabytes over the same period (plus calls). An eSIM for Thailand gets you unlimited data over 15 days for about $30, while a local SIM for the same price also gets you unlimited data, but for double the duration.
So, should you be looking at other options for mobile data?
In most countries, you can still easily get a local SIM card and a prepaid plan. It can be a bit of a hassle going to a store to do this in some destinations (where you may have to do an ID check), although many telcos have a presence at the airport now. This option is the best value if you're staying for a long time and using a lot of data, or if you're going to make a lot of local phone calls.
Although it's not as common, you can also still rent a portable wifi device at some airports (it's oddly popular in Japan). It's generally inconvenient to carry another thing around, constantly turning it on and off, but the advantage is that multiple devices can connect to it at once.
And, of course, there's always the opportunity to use roaming data through your Australian provider. We've all heard the horror stories of people doing this overseas and racking up bills for thousands of dollars. But you can get more affordable plans now - Optus offers $5 each day for 5 gigabytes, which is great for short trips, while Telstra has a good deal of $25 for 4 gigabytes over 14 days that covers a few dozen countries.
If you're like me and think eSIMs are the way to go, the most popular and reputable companies offering country-specific or global ones are Airalo, Nomad, and Holafly. Make sure to check your mobile phone is compatible with an eSIM (most new ones are) and see what's on offer. Now I'm using them, there's no looking back (except nostalgically at those internet cafes).
You can see more about using eSIMs for international travel on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
