Firefighters have been battling a large blaze in the main street of Yass this morning.
People have been asked to avoid the area on Comur Street after a fire reportedly tore through the old Commercial Hotel building.
Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews have been battling the main-street blaze since 2.30am this morning.
ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Emergency Services Agency personnel also assisted NSW crews at the scene.
More to come.
Jacob McArthur
