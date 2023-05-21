The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Live

Latest news and updates from May 2023 budget estimates hearings

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 22 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's second budget is out, so it's time to start grilling the ministers and senior public servants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.