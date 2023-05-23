Susan says: "I try to use my phone as the tool it is. The phone is not the problem nor is social media. It is the power we give it. I do use social media. YouTube is a fantastic source of techniques for my silverwork hobby but I don't use many other platforms. Bite-sized pieces of information don't appeal to me. A click is not, for me, a form of communication. I prefer to hear or read, and offer, a detailed opinion rather than to latch on to someone else's unexplained and probably provocative statement with a 'like'. This is one of the reasons I enjoy reading The Echidna. Even if I don't agree with the sentiment expressed, it is presented in a context with supporting arguments and evidence, and often a few points made for the other side of the argument as well."