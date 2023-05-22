The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 23, 1993

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on the immersion in culture and the intimidating friendship ceremony in New Zealand for then-prime minister Paul Keating.

