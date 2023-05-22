Times Past: May 23, 1993

On this day in 1993, The Canberra Times reported on the immersion in culture and the intimidating friendship ceremony in New Zealand for then-prime minister Paul Keating.
Mr Keating stood his ground in the face of fierce cries from Maori warriors. He stood unflinching when challenged by one warrior who whirled a taiaha - a long club - in his face. The confrontation was part of a formal ceremonial welcome of the PM to a marae, a Maori meeting house.
Light rain was falling as Mr Keating arrived, but Maori elders said that was a good sign and was the tears of their ancestors.
Mr Keating was being tested for friendliness - or the lack of it. Briefing notes for Mr Keating said visitors undergoing the test should remain unblinking and impassive.
Reporters and photographers were warned to keep clear of the flashing blades and spears.
The lead warrior laid a sacred stick on the ground before the prime minister, as part of the test. Mr Keating did pick it up, but did not hold the warrior's gaze, which, according to tradition, he should have done. But the prime minister was judged to be friend, not foe, and the warriors retreated after performing a rousing war dance with their clubs.
Maori elders said they were impressed Mr Keating made time available for their ceremony. A large part of the Maori greeting ceremony involved singing, with marvellous natural harmonies sung a capella or to the accompaniment of guitars.
Alas, get a bunch of Australians together for an official sing-along and the result is not always pretty. For the traditional response, Mr Keating's party chose Waltzing Matilda. You knew it was not going to go too well when people began to handing out the lyrics on a sheet of paper. To their [New Zealanders] credit, they struggled through all of the versus and tried boldly for a big finish.
