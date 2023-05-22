There aren't too many deals on a Saturday but we came across "Magic Hour" at Alcove Bar in Braddon and we're under its spell. Alcove is a modern cocktail bar built around the concept of cocktails paired with canapes. On Saturdays, from 5-6.30pm you can get two pairings off the menu for $60 or three for $82. Pairings are normally $32-36 each so it's super value. Don't miss the wagyu beef tart served with a crisp elixir of lavender, sake and a splash of whisky.