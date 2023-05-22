Everybody loves a good meal deal. From schnitzels and a glass of house wine, to express lunch deals at some of our top restaurants. Here's a budget buster for every day of the week. Do you know of anymore great deals on offer around Canberra? Let us know. It's a list we all need when things get tight.
Start the week off by making the kids happy. The Ainslie Football Club on Wakefield Avenue has a Kids Eat Free deal where there's a free meal off the kids' menu with every full-priced adult main meal. We like the kids' range too, more than nuggets and chips, with sausages and mash also on the menu. Each kids' meal comes with two sides (think corn cobs and baked beans) and an ice cream dessert. From 5.30-8.30pm.
Amici's bottomless pasta nights are legendary so book ahead if you can. The menu changes regularly but May 23 is pappardelle with oxtail ragu, May 30 a special gluten free pasta night, June 6 is rigatoni with a beurre noisette, roasted pumpkin, sage and candied walnuts. Check out the website for more. From 5.45pm (available in two sittings at 5.45pm and 8pm). $30pp. The gluten-free nights are $35pp.
Fancy yourself as something of a rock star? Sing for your supper at the George Harcourt out at Gold Creek. Every Wednesday from 6pm entrants will be given the opportunity to perform for 15 to 30 minutes in exchange for a meal and a drink. I'd be happy to belt out a few tunes in exchange for their steak and Guinness pot pie. A fun night out even if you're not behind the microphone. Book your spot on the website.
Is Bleachers Sports Bar in the City the best place in Canberra for deals? From all you can eat wings, to two for one burgers. But head there on a Thursday for "The Big Feed". For $50 you get a whole smoked chicken, served with potato salad, slaw and pickles and a two litre Coors beer tower. Grab some mates and make a night of it. There might even be a game on whatever your sport of choice is.
At the end of the work week, what better day to slip out of the office for a "business lunch".
The Express Lunch at Meat and Wine Co in the City is served in a hurry but doesn't scrimp on taste.
You can get one course for $35pp, two for $42pp or go the whole hog and get three courses for a bargain $49pp.
The deal includes a glass of house wine, beer or soft drink. Plenty of great choices on the menu too, from Szechuan calamari starters, to a lamb shoulder with baby green pea, zucchini, fresh herbs, pine nut, feta, chimichurri, and hemp seeds for mains.
Finish with creme brulee and roll back into the office.
There aren't too many deals on a Saturday but we came across "Magic Hour" at Alcove Bar in Braddon and we're under its spell. Alcove is a modern cocktail bar built around the concept of cocktails paired with canapes. On Saturdays, from 5-6.30pm you can get two pairings off the menu for $60 or three for $82. Pairings are normally $32-36 each so it's super value. Don't miss the wagyu beef tart served with a crisp elixir of lavender, sake and a splash of whisky.
Relax with family and friends at The RUC in Turner on a Sunday afternoon. For $30pp enjoy some burgers, beer and bubbles and partake in a game of lawn bowls. We love the idea that ugg boots are welcome on the greens in the cooler months so there's no excuse not to play. Hang around and watch some sport in the recently refurbished main lounge.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.