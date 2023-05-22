Canberra Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead had an expensive game on Sunday, with the NRL match review committee fining him over two incidents in the last five minutes of the defeat.
Whitehead was first charged for dangerous contact on Sea Eagles five-eighth Josh Schuster in the 74th minute.
The body check into Schuster's back came after an error from Manly as they tried to pierce through the Raiders defence by throwing the ball around.
But it wasn't officially put on report by referee Gerard Sutton until Canberra's next set and was completely missed by the commentators in the moment.
The second charge was given for Whitehead's careless high tackle on Brad Parker which forced the Manly centre off in the last 60 seconds to get a head injury assessment.
Both charges carry a $3,000 fine each, and Whitehead is likely to cop the penalty rather than risk going to the judiciary. Should he lose any appeal, he'd face a two-match suspension for each charge.
There were no other charges from the match, with Haumole Olakau'atu also escaping sanctions for his coat-hanger tackle on Raiders veteran Jarrod Croker.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
