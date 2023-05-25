The Canberra Times
Weekender May 26 to 28 2023: The Festival of Everyday Art begins

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 25 2023 - 11:30am
The Festival of Everyday Art will make you look at the city differently. Picture by Ellis Hutch
1 Festival of Everyday Art: Join artistic duo PeopleLab (aka Claire Granata and Pablo Latona) on Saturday, May 27 from noon in the Canberra Museum and Gallery for the ultimate treasure hunt connecting ANU to the city. The Festival of Everyday Art comprises workshops, public art treasure hunts and walkable treasure trails. Events taking place from May to July encourage participants to look closely at Canberra city. Notice overlooked treasures and delights - like the giant concrete helmet that is a bus shelter or that tree in City Walk with a face sneakily etched into it. Create and stick a little white gallery label ... the everyday object is now public art. Canberra Museum and Gallery (CMAG) will host a photographic exhibition of the everyday art that will grow over the course of the festival. See: facebook.com/PeopleLabCBR/events.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

