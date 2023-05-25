1 Festival of Everyday Art: Join artistic duo PeopleLab (aka Claire Granata and Pablo Latona) on Saturday, May 27 from noon in the Canberra Museum and Gallery for the ultimate treasure hunt connecting ANU to the city. The Festival of Everyday Art comprises workshops, public art treasure hunts and walkable treasure trails. Events taking place from May to July encourage participants to look closely at Canberra city. Notice overlooked treasures and delights - like the giant concrete helmet that is a bus shelter or that tree in City Walk with a face sneakily etched into it. Create and stick a little white gallery label ... the everyday object is now public art. Canberra Museum and Gallery (CMAG) will host a photographic exhibition of the everyday art that will grow over the course of the festival. See: facebook.com/PeopleLabCBR/events.
2 Ruben Guthrie: ACT Hub Development & Wander Theatre (in association with National University Theatre Society) present Brendan Cowell's gritty Australian comedy that follows the title character's struggle with alcoholism and excess. As Ruben spirals, the play delves deep into the Australian psyche and our troubled relationship with alcohol, and asks the question - is it unAustralian to refuse a drink? It's on ACT HUB (Causeway Hall), 14 Spinifex Street, Kingston on May 26 and 27, 2023 at 7.30pm and May 27 at 2pm. See: thelittleboxoffice.com/acthub.
3 Great Gatsby Gala: If you fancy a trip back to F. Scott Fitzgerald's Roaring Twenties era, this might be just the ticket. Begin the evening with a themed cocktail on arrival, three-course meal and four-hour beverage package. Playing will be Spectrum, a Canberra swing band and Canberra Swing Katz. It's on at Hotel Kurrajong, 8 National Circuit, Barton on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 7 to 11pm. See: trybooking.com.
4 Alter Ego - An Evening of Other!: This 18+ late-night event is curated and produced by Kat Dopper of Heaps Gay, Queer Agency and Summer Camp Festival fame. Celebrate and explore all things identity through surprising, inspiring, and challenging acts by talented local and interstate performers, experience creators and visual artists. It's on at the National Portrait Gallery on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6.30pm. See: portrait.gov.au.
5 The Hunger: Local drag artist and culture warrior Venus Mantrap will host a screening of the 1983 cult vampire movie, Tony Scott's directorial debut. Based on Whitley Streiber's novel, it's about a love triangle between a doctor who specialises in sleep and ageing (Susan Sarandon) and a vampire couple (Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie). It's on at the National Film and Sound Archive on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
