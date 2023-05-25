1 Festival of Everyday Art: Join artistic duo PeopleLab (aka Claire Granata and Pablo Latona) on Saturday, May 27 from noon in the Canberra Museum and Gallery for the ultimate treasure hunt connecting ANU to the city. The Festival of Everyday Art comprises workshops, public art treasure hunts and walkable treasure trails. Events taking place from May to July encourage participants to look closely at Canberra city. Notice overlooked treasures and delights - like the giant concrete helmet that is a bus shelter or that tree in City Walk with a face sneakily etched into it. Create and stick a little white gallery label ... the everyday object is now public art. Canberra Museum and Gallery (CMAG) will host a photographic exhibition of the everyday art that will grow over the course of the festival. See: facebook.com/PeopleLabCBR/events.