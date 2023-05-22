Victims of a convicted paedophile Stephen Mitchell believe that a number of Canberra institutions gave the offender credibility and "people willingly looked the other way".
"Multiple victims reported him to police 20 years ago," Elizabeth Hall said, as four of Mitchell's victims gathered outside the ACT Supreme Court on Monday.
"Why did the ACT DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions] fail to prosecute him then?"
The offender had worked as a coach with the Australian Institute of Sport and the Police and Citizens Youth Club. He was also an unsworn member of the Australian Federal Police until 2005.
Justice David Mossop sentenced Mitchell, 57, to 13 years and five months in prison in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, with a nine-year non-parole period.
Last week the victims of the paedophile sporting coach, who abused multiple girls aged between 11 and 16 over more than a decade, detailed the "scarred, distorted nightmares" their childhood memories had become.
There were tears and hugs in the courtroom on Monday after the verdict was announced. Mitchell will remain behind bars until at least 2033.
The lengthy and emotionally painful process for the victims had been detailed in court in recent weeks, in which Justice Mossop described how Mitchell had abused his position of trust as an unsworn member of the PCYC and an AIS coach, and how he abused his role as a rock climbing and gymnastics coach to commit his offending.
The Holt man preyed on the victims between 1994 and 2008, committing sexual offences against them in the ACT, NSW and overseas.
Mitchell ceased his offending in 2008 when he took up employment with two federal government departments, including Attorney-General's Department and Home Affairs.
However, he will face court again in August on charges relating to providing false information in applying for those positions and his required security clearance.
MORE TO COME
Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
