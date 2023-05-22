The Canberra Times
Scott Moller claims Shane Drumgold SC had 'predetermined position' on Bruce Lehrmann case

By Blake Foden
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:35pm
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller, left, and Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC, right. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Gary Ramage
One of Canberra's most senior cops says police feared for the integrity of their investigation into Brittany Higgins' rape claims because the ACT's top prosecutor seemed to have "a predetermined position".

