White Men Can't Jump remake far from a slam dunk

Her counterpart is Laura Harrier's Tatiana. Harrier is a fine actress, as evidenced in BlacKKKlansman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she's given nothing to work with in this film. When it comes time to recreate the iconic scene where Gloria straddles Billy while he drives his car, nothing in Tatiana's character has indicated this is the kind of behaviour we could expect, so it is jarring and ridiculous.