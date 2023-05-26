White Men Can't Jump remake far from a slam dunk

In the grand history of ill-conceived film reboots, White Men Can't Jump would have to be right up there with the least inspired.
The remake of 1992's iconic sports comedy starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes is hollow, lacking in spark and (mostly) devoid of acting ability.
Where the original film felt cool, full of attitude, generation-influencing and - at the very least - memorable, its 2023 counterpart from director Calmatic and writers Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, streaming now on Disney+, is lame, fangless, cringe-inducing and immediately forgettable.
Both films follow two ostensibly talented casual basketball players, one white and one black, who hatch a plan to hustle ballers from courts across Los Angeles to make a little cash and enter a lucrative tournament.
Amusing trash talk was one of the highlights of the original, and our introduction to the characters played by Harrelson and Snipes. Snipes' Sidney in particular was dripping in bravado and attitude, and you didn't doubt when you watched him that he had loads of ability on the court.
To compare and contrast, our new leads trash talk like kindergarteners, have zero bravado and creative editing leaves us doubting whether they can play at all.
Things probably started to go wrong from the moment the filmmakers decided to cast Jack Harlow, a rapper with no previous acting experience (barring music videos), as a character that viewers are expecting to be filled with charisma and cheek.
In the original, Harrelson's character Billy was underestimated primarily because he was a white guy, and he dressed a little dweeby for the times. Harlow's character Jeremy takes dweeby to a whole new level. He practises meditation, espouses the benefits of therapy, and wears jumpers that read "plant based" and "balance" - not to mention an inexplicable pair of driving gloves. He even seriously says the line "You don't need therapy, basketball is your therapy".
Meanwhile, Sidney's counterpart, Sinqua Walls' Kamal, is a former high school basketball star with a slight rage problem. He doesn't trash talk, he's got no attitude and, when compared to everything Snipes brought to his role, is disappointingly boring.
The new script designates the leads as nice guys. They're just trying to do right, keep basketball in their lives and make some money for the women they love.
All this would probably be fine in a film not called White Men Can't Jump, which comes with a whole lot of nostalgia and expectations. But this is a film with that name and history, and by trading in our lovable jerks who make bad decisions for characters with (intended) moving backstories, the film loses its spark and personality.
The third point in the triangle that made Ron Shelton's 1992 original so iconic was Rosie Perez as Gloria, Billy's Jeopardy-obsessed girlfriend. She had as much attitude as the boys, a big ol' brain and a feisty edge, refusing to be a bystander in her boyfriend's poor decision making.
Her counterpart is Laura Harrier's Tatiana. Harrier is a fine actress, as evidenced in BlacKKKlansman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she's given nothing to work with in this film. When it comes time to recreate the iconic scene where Gloria straddles Billy while he drives his car, nothing in Tatiana's character has indicated this is the kind of behaviour we could expect, so it is jarring and ridiculous.
One of the very few bright sparks in the new White Men Can't Jump is Teyana Taylor's Imani, wife of Kamal. Taylor actually delivers a fine performance, and when she's on screen you can almost buy into their struggles and fears. Kamal and Imani have a strong relationship, and in a different movie, they'd be the worthy centre of the narrative.
There are only two other slightly positive parts in this disappointing whole: Kamal's wisecracking mates Renzo (Myles Bullock) and Speedy (Vince Staples) - who carry all the comedy on their shoulders - and the generous exploration of SoCal.
If you've got any fondness for the original White Men Can't Jump, you would only be doing yourself a disservice by checking this one out.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.