There's always things in the air that watch us," the traditional Koyukon people say. Alaskan anthropologist, linguist and broadcaster Richard K Nelson ('Nels', 1941-2019) wrote that:
Koyukon people live in a world that watches, in a forest of eyes. A person moving through nature-however wild, remote, even desolate the place may be-is never truly alone. The surroundings are aware, sensate, personified. They feel. They can be offended. And they must, at every moment, be treated with proper respect.
Everywhere he went, Nels paid attention to Raven, the local bird of a cosmopolitan family, a bird that watches, and watches over, humans closely. Nels was an Alaskan but he was also an honorary Australian birdo. Every year for decades, he followed the pathways forged by bar-tailed godwits and other migratory shorebirds, travelling from the Alaskan end of the East Asian flyway to Australia. Australia was, for Nels, a way to spend February outdoors in nature, camping, listening and watching - things that were impossible deep in a dark Alaskan winter.
As a true "observer", more than just a watcher, Nels was guided by sound. He listened carefully to people and spoke several of the Athapaskan languages of what is now Alaska. He recorded the joy of a dawn bird chorus wherever he could, particularly loving the opening notes of the morning from Australian magpies, with their glorious carolling. The raucous cockatoos, especially the yellow-tailed black cockatoos that warned of coming storms, were another favourite, because he loved storms, too. One of his best broadcasts was made up a tree in a howling gale, where he shared the full force of the wind with his listeners. He listened to birds, to the rustling of the wind, to the cracking of glaciers. He learned as a young man sent to Wainwright on the Alaskan north coast that survival depended on listening.
Nels' commitment to listening grew stronger in his later years. He was a wonderful writer, but in his final decade he stopped writing and devoted himself to being in nature and recording its sounds. But whether Nels was in Alaska or Australia, everywhere he went he listened up to Raven.
Ravens are creation beings in Koyukon forests, clever and witty like the humans they created. They love to play, but they need watching as they are tricksters, too. The big corvid family is widespread in the world, originating in the Southern Hemisphere, but the birds themselves are very local. They know their people well. It is striking that the traditional stories told by Woi Wurrung people of the Australian raven (Corvus coronoides) and those of the Koyukon people about the Alaskan raven (Corvus corax), so far away, share an understanding of a bird who watches and "watches over" humans. Nels' seasonal travels took him over 12,000 kilometres ("as the crow flies") each way, yet he was watched at both ends of his long trip by ravens.
While the scientific community has long argued about the distinction between ravens and crows, the difference is not so significant to the general public, who often use "crow" for both. The international collective term, "a murder of crows", reflects a negative perception, and perhaps also the bird's predisposition for eating carrion. The British poet laureate Ted Hughes explored the depths of grief and despair in Crow: From the Life and Songs of the Crow (1970). According to the literary blog The Examined Life, Crow is "a metaphor for our torn complex selves and an often absurd universe", but playful, too: "A user of tools and technologies that can be both creative and destructive, as human technologies are." "Eating crow" is bad news in the United States, where the phrase means that one has been shown to be wrong. However, in Australia "crow'" is more complicated. South Australians proudly use "crow-eaters" as a demonym, reminding them of the tough pioneering pastoralists who resorted to crows when there was nothing better to eat. Today both the Adelaide AFL football club and a South Australian poetry magazine take the moniker as a badge of honour. Crows and ravens are sometimes taken for granted because they are common, noisy and too interested in human activities. They are certainly not rare challenges for wild expeditioners with binoculars.
As you enter The Melbourne Museum you encounter a massive artwork across the entrance: Wominjeka, it declares. That is "Welcome" in the language of the Woi Wurrung and Boon Wurrung nations, on whose land the museum stands. Entangled with the letters of Wominjeka are Bunjil the ancestral eagle and Waa the crow, the protector. The creator and the protector work slightly differently in different places, but birds with distant vision and a protective voice are a guiding force widely shared across peoples who care for country in traditional ways.
Brendan Kennedy, a Tati Tati artist and Aboriginal linguist, designed the entrance art. Kennedy is Dindi Thangi Wuthungi (River Country Man). "Stories of Bunjil and Waa together provide meaning to south-eastern Aboriginal people. A person's affinity with either Bunjil or Waa defines their kinship relationships, marriage partners and social responsibilities," he explains in the caption.
Inside the museum, in the Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, we learn more of Waa's creative spirit and meet fire and free will. According to the jimbayer (learning) of Jaara woman Justice Nelson, Waa was once a beautiful many-coloured bird who could sing and sing and sing, but he was jealous of Bunjil. He went away and brought back fire and set fire to all the country, and himself. Waa inhaled the smoke and lost his voice, and burnt all his feathers black. He is the trickster who outsmarted himself, the creator of free will, which leads to danger, to mistakes, to consequences.
The caption in the Bunjilaka Centre about clever Waa, who pushed his limits and lost his song, weaves the personality of the bird deep into cultural knowledge. Raven is a complex figure, drawing out the rich ways humans and birds know their place in the world.
Caring about ravens is caring for place, for the world, for life itself. The visionary bird (Eagle) and the clever bird (Crow), each with very specific stories, complement the cosmologies of our own species. As Indigenous knowledge keepers share their stories, they help us all to better understand the natural world and the deep and important culture that birds and humans share.
Arcane evolutionary systematics, with its new genetic technologies, can reveal surprising stories about the voice of the raven. The latest science places the lyrebird family, the birds with such remarkable voices, close to the corvids on the evolutionary tree. The idea that Australian ravens might be birds who once sang, birds who "lost their song", has echoes in the latest science.
While the voice of a raven is not melodious, it is complex and it is loud. Raven is definitely communicating with other ravens. Raven is watchful.
For those who listen, Raven speaks to humans, too, as Nels celebrated. Perhaps, as jimbayer suggests, Raven has a special relationship with fire. We all must be watchful as fires become more dangerous, wilder and more unpredictable, as climate changes.
