The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Vatican ambassador Archbishop Charles Balvo keeping an eye on Calvary Public Hospital Bruce takeover

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Vatican is being kept informed about the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, according to its ambassador to Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.