Geoff Masters (Letters, May 21) is quite comical in his suggestion Jacinta Price should be voted out of politics because she puts her own views ahead of the people.
That sounds very much like our own leader here in the territory, Andrew Barr.
Maybe Mr Masters is getting Jacinta mixed up with Lidia Thorpe, who represents no one. As for Tony Abbott, the only non-Indigenous politician who spent a week of his own time every year living with Indigenous families in outback Australia, how is that not empowering the people you represent?
Or maybe Mr Masters is scared of strong, black, conservative women? His singling out of conservative politicians is hilarious given both the people he has mentioned have spent more time in outback communities than any Labor or Green politicians.
Senator Price was a deputy mayor of Alice Springs and has voiced the concerns of people from that area ever since she entered politics.
What is funny are the inner-city Labor and Greens politicians who claim they represent Indigenous Australians but have had little or no contact with outback communities.
Even the current Labor Prime Minister could only spend a few hours in Alice Springs recently, preferring to spend his days at the tennis in Melbourne.
It is at best extraordinary, at worst offensive, for The Canberra Times to speculate about the future of our independent Director of Public Prosecutions ("Shane Drumgold SC must consider future", May 21, p20).
Any comment on that subject cannot possibly be appropriate when an inquiry is part heard, with a major element of potential evidence, that of ACT senior police officers, not yet heard.
This reader's response does not assert breach of legislated or judicial restraint on such comment, merely that the premature judgement inherent in the editorial is also not in the interests of justice.
Watching Sue Chrysanthou SC interrogate Shane Drumgold SC during the Sofronoff KC inquiry these words from Sir Walter Scott's Lady of the Lake came to mind:
"With head up-raised, and look intent,/ And eye and ear attentive bent,/ And locks flung back, and lips apart,/ Like monument of Grecian art ..."
Re Yuri Shukost's letter (Letters, May 22) mentioning compensation for the Little Company of Mary and saying this could be the next Mr Fluffy.
He needs to be aware that Mr Fluffy homeowners did not receive any compensation whatsoever.
All of us were paid the real estate valuation for our homes based on October 2014 figures.
This date was arbitrarily set by the ACT government before it announced its bloody-minded scheme.
As a non-Catholic patient, I've welcomed the excellent standard of care at Calvary Bruce in its ED. Never was the subject of religion broached. Professional, kind, appropriate care was expertly administered by nurses and doctors.
Surely if we are to be handed over to the oft-reported inadequate Canberra Hospital's administration, much more work needs to ensue. For the many who fear that Catholic beliefs may deny patients voluntary assisted dying once this territory joins the rest of the country, this is one issue which must be settled.
For Calvary to retain its hospice, hitherto so respected for its care and concern for those in their final days, VAD needs to be discussed and explained.
Rather than denying us the rights of democratic process, territorians must not continue to learn that many decisions concerning us are made behind closed doors.
For once, as a staunch Labor voter, I salute the strong stance of Peter Dutton in decrying this decision by the Barr government.
The minister's explanatory statement accompanying the bill for the ACT government takeover of Calvary public hospital says that "moving forward with an insourced healthcare provider model is intended to provide the best ... health service to the Canberra community".
What a load of bureaucratic nonsense.
There is no question about Calvary's accreditation to provide public hospital services.
It remains in force till April 2026, whereas the government's struggles to obtain accreditation for its own public hospital at Woden have been well documented over the years.
Very few people in Queensland, Victoria or NSW would contemplate for one second the state government acting unilaterally to take over the Mater, Mercy or St Vincent's hospitals.
The ACT community should similarly oppose the government's move here.
Should the government be so ill-advised as to proceed with the bill enabling the territory to acquire the public hospital land and Calvary's interest in the land, it can be expected that a significant dispute will need to be resolved in the Supreme Court as to what are just terms for the acquisition.
This includes for a lease that has more than 70 years to run and under which the LCM is paid about $260 million a year.
Ratepayers in the ACT will bear the cost of the dispute.
As a life-long Labor voter I am writing to say how disappointed I am that the ACT Labor party, with the support of the Greens has decided unilaterally to take over Calvary Hospital (managed by the Catholic Church's Little Company of Mary).
Why does the government consider it necessary to demolish a working public hospital and leave our citizens to cope with long-term absence of an emergency hospital in North Canberra?
Why can't the government build a new public hospital in Gungahlin, where I would imagine it is sorely needed.
The acid test is what is best for the greatest number of the citizens of the Australian Capital Territory.
This move by the ACT government does not meet that test.
I have some news for Senator Michaelia Cash ("Feds should intervene on takeover of Calvary", May 21, p2).
Firstly, Kevin Andrews, the architect of her party's most notorious intervention in the affairs of the people of Canberra since they were given self-governing powers in 1989, was told his time was up by his own pre-selectors prior to last year's federal election.
Secondly, the extremely self-serving Morrison government, in which she was a senior minister, had its mandate comprehensively withdrawn after Australians went to the polls exactly a year ago.
Finally, her erstwhile colleague Zed Seselja had by then put himself so far out of step with the progressive views shared by most Canberrans that he managed something most people, myself included, had considered impossible by losing to David Pocock.
Senator Cash and her colleagues have clearly failed to take to heart the famous saying about the Bourbons "neither forgetting nor learning anything".
Jeremy Hanson and, when she returns from maternity leave, Elizabeth Lee, would do well to resist all calls for federal meddling in the ACT's affairs by the occupants of the house on the hill.
In 1918 the warring nations saw the need for a collective effort to prevent another "great war". The League of Nations was formed. Then time passed, and the sense of urgency diminished.
In 1938 Hitler's claims on Czechoslovakia were sanctioned by Britain, France and Italy, with no involvement from the league.
Then, with the start of World War II, the league became defunct.
After that war the victorious powers created the United Nations Organisation, once again with a remit to prevent war.
But, as time passed, the urgency to prevent another great war diminished. The Korean war was fought under the UN banner, but then came Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
It seems the collective will to prevent war only lasts about 20 years after the end of the last great conflagration.
After that nations focus on their own weaponry. This was confirmed by the recent The Canberra Times defence supplement which analysed what weapons we need to defend ourselves and - perhaps - need to be a useful partner in any US-organised conflict.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb says she doesn't feel it is necessary for her to view the body camera footage of the Tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma.
She's wrong. As difficult and distasteful as this experience might be, she owes it to all concerned to do so.
It's a necessary part of her job.
Staff at the Cooma nursing home should have been able to handle this tragic situation. Six weeks training for working with elderly people, many with dementia, is obviously inadequate.
My heart goes out to all caught up in the Cooma tragedy. This is an outcome nobody sought or wanted. We do need urgent answers however.
I assume the stakeholders who assessed the viability of a new stadium in Hobart did not watch the episode of Utopia that dealt with that particular issue. Had they done so they probably would have come up with a different decision.
It appears that after July 1 Calvary hospital will need to be renamed if the compulsory acquisition by the ACT government proceeds. I suggest "Utopia Hospital". Any other suggestions?
It must be dispiriting, to say the least, for over 2000 medical, professional and support staff, who daily give their all in Canberra Hospital, to hear the constant criticism of them and their hospital. Much of this is for political and religious purposes in the Calvary dispute.
Jim Chalmers and Anthony Albanese could easily have said what most voters are thinking about the PwC scandal. Show some courage Mr Albanese and Mr Chalmers and make an example of PwC by banning it from government work.
Our trade mission's China visit is being billed as a success. Really? No existing trade embargoes were lifted. The only good news is no new ones were imposed and nobody in the delegation was detained.
Great to see the ACT Rugby Round 6 results (played on Saturday) in the Sunday edition of The Canberra Times. Hope this is now a weekly occurrence.
Given the desperate need for funding for education, health, mental health, disability care and housing the government must scrap both the stage three tax cuts and negative gearing. The gap between the rich and the poor grows daily.
Apparently electromagnetic fields from electrical towers disrupt pollinating honeybees. Since we live in an electromagnetic soup created by mobiles, radios, and other devices what is it doing to us?
Defence Minister Marles is doing a great job. I am reliably informed that he has achieved a "seamless" transfer of Australian sovereignty to another rather well known country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.