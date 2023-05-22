So, I'm sitting here, in front of my computer, having my first ever "senior moment." I must be honest: it's quite confronting. I literally cannot remember what I was going to write about today. I had an amazing idea as I lay awake at 2am this morning and the moment the idea lightbulb went on, ironically, I could close my eyes and my own lights dimmed into slumber.
I've been familiar with the aches and pains of getting older for quite a while. Before I was even "older." Early onset osteoarthritis and disc degenerative disease tend to age a person before we're ready.
But it's a whole other ballgame to have thoughts just fall out your head like it's developed a spout without a cup-based destination to catch the descent.
I am trying not to give in to my inner panic button, which wants to google "dementia symptoms" as I remind myself to take a breath, it's OK, it's just a thought. A single thought. We all lose single thoughts from time-to-time. This one just happened to be a good one. I remember that part well enough, much to my disgust. Very helpful, brain. Thanks a lot.
I can hear my grandmother in my head telling me not to worry. That if you forget something like that, it just means you get to come up with it all over again and be proud of yourself once more for being so clever! Gah.
It's been three weeks since we lost Nan. Can grief make you forget things?
I read an article recently that said ageing can affect your work performance if your job requires rapid reaction, selective attention, physical strength, sensory perception (like listening), information processing or working memory. So that pretty much covers every job on the planet. The article didn't even offer any sort of up-swing at the end - no hope, no "here's what you can do."
Wonderful. Well, as I am now an ageing worker (apparently), I refuse to accept that's just how it is now. So as we begin our slow descent into the abyss of nursing-home custard and blunted knives, we can fight it to the end.
The most important thing is to be aware and stay aware of what you're finding a little more challenging than before. Pretending it's not happening doesn't help anybody, least of all you. Take a deep breath and recognise where you're not performing at your peak.
Once you've identified something (or, God forbid, some things), see it as a problem to be addressed. If you get a blockage in your arteries, you don't throw away your whole body, do you? A surgeon builds a workaround. We need to do the same thing.
Activate the "Almost 4 Ds" (title in progress): Delegate, Dedicate, Delineate... ahem... Plan (I couldn't think of a synonym for "plan" that started with "d", so that sort of mucked it up, but I'm getting old. Give me a break!).
If the task you are finding challenging can be delegated to someone with superhuman capacity, delegate it. If not, dedicate yourself to finding a way of refreshing your approach to the task and
taking it off the auto-pilot setting. Still not working? Delineate: break it down into bite-size portions and take it one step at a time.
READ MORE:
And finally plan - you may need more time to do something in a new way until you are used to it, or to change up how you do your work to accommodate new steps along the way. That's OK. Make a plan and share it with your boss.
So, today, I forgot something. Perhaps I could dismiss it under the guise of stress, or grief, or some other catch-all, but regardless, I need to do something so I don't end up writing an article about forgetting the topic I was going to write about, again.
Perhaps I could find an app to help me keep my juggling balls in the air, use a voice recorder to record my ideas in real time, or even just use a pad and pen. The trick is to think practically and focus on the solution process, not the problem.
Oh look at that, I just remembered what I was going to write about. Bloody great timing. Well, I'll write down the idea, this time and you can read about it next week.
Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.
Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.