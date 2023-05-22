They say to not play with your food, but if it wasn't for one kid making a broccoli roar like a dinosaur, Gary Eck would never have come up with the idea for his latest kids' show.
Ginger and the Vegesaurs heads into its second season on ABC this week, with the former Canberra comedian and co-creator Nick O'Sullivan once again working out which fruit and vegetables can be transformed into dinosaur-like creatures.
The show follows Ginger, a young tricarrotops and her trio of baby pea-rexes as they get into adventures around the Vegesaur Valley (Think a triceratops made out of carrots, with peas with teeth as friends).
"There was some kid in a supermarket trolley and his mum was pushing him around, and he got access to the vegetables and was just kind of making the broccoli kill the carrot. I mean, I think he's getting therapy now but it did spark an idea," Eck says.
"I started thinking, I wonder what's going through his head? Is he thinking that they're dinosaurs or something?
"And telling people this, the reaction has always been, 'Oh, that sounds great. Why didn't I think of that?' And I think that's part of it.
"When I told that experience to my co-creator Nick O'Sullivan ... he almost immediately drew a pea-rex. It was way too scary for what we've got in the show now - it had massive teeth and it was running and it looked like a tyrannosaurus rex, but it was just a pea. It was just funny."
From there, it just took flight.
A trip to the supermarket is now full of potential dinosaurs, whether that be a coconutdon, broccolisaurus, pineapplesaurus or strawberrisaurus.
And as Eck starts working on the third season, there are very few fruit or vegetables that can't be turned into prehistoric animals (specifically from the "Late Crunchiest period", 70-65 million years ago). So far the only one that doesn't quite work - almost understandably - is the controversial Brussels sprout.
"We often use the vegetable as it is in the ground as it's growing because we want the little bits that get chopped off when they go to the supermarket," Eck says.
"Like beetroot for instance - generally speaking, they cut off those long tendrils and the top leafy bit but we use that because that creates the character."
It is not the first kids' content Eck has worked on, having also co-written and co-directed Happy Feet Two, alongside George Miller. But it is a far cry from where he got his comedy start.
"They had just started a comedy at the Private Bin ... and they advertised on the radio saying 'If you think you're funny, head to the Private Bin for your chance at comedy stardom'," Eck says.
"And I rang and left a message, and the guy rang me back and said 'Mate, you're the only one. I've been playing that ad for weeks and no one else has called. You're the only person, so you gotta do it, man. I need someone'.
"They started to bring people down from Sydney and Melbourne and I would sort of host the night. It was terrifying but it was good."
Season two of Ginger and the Vegesaurs premieres on ABC Kids on Monday.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
