T.C. Boyle sees 'Blue Skies' through the smoke and rain

By Colette Bancroft
May 27 2023 - 12:00am
Bestselling author T.C. Boyle. Picture Getty Images
  • Blue Skies, by T.C. Boyle. Bloomsbury, $32.99

In his latest novel, Blue Skies, T.C. Boyle comes up with a new variation on the literary principal of Chekhov's gun: if a character in a Florida story acquires a pet Burmese python, sooner or later that python will eat something it shouldn't.

