Chinese brand DJI 'suspended' in Home Affairs Department, Australian Border Force

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Senator James Paterson. Picture by James Croucher
The Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force have suspended a fleet of Chinese-made drones in the wake of security concerns.

