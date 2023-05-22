About 200 staff from the Department of Parliamentary Services will move into the historic West Block building in the parliamentary triangle.
Department of Parliamentary Services secretary Rob Stefanic told a Senate estimates hearing on Monday that $15.1 million in federal budget funding, across four years, would facilitate the move.
Staff at the department are currently spread across Parliament House and an office on National Circuit in Barton.
Mr Stefanic said the new accommodation would free up more space for parliamentarians, and allow for capital works.
"There's a lot of departmental staff that occupy suites around the building which would potentially be, could be converted into space for parliamentarians when the need arises, when ... representation increases," he said.
"So what the external accommodation provides is the ability to decant additional support staff from Parliament House to enable that expansion for additional parliamentarians."
The $15.1 million will support an office fit-out for the parliamentary department, with spaces to be designed "in a way that is flexible" in line with a shift across the public service to support remote working options.
"Having said that, there will be some permanent tenants of that building," Mr Stefanic said.
West Block was built in 1928, and designed by John Smith Murdoch, who also designed Parliament House and East Block. It was home to the prime minister's department during World War II.
The three-storey building has been vacant since 2015, and last year was sold by Geocon to Oceana Property Partners for $24.5 million.
Mr Stefanic did not say when staff would move into the new office accommodation.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
