Photography is Dead! Long Live Photography! will provoke thought

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
A completely AI-created image generated by Midjourney. Picture PhotoAccess
You are cordially invited to PhotoAccess to mark the passing of an artistic medium: photography.

