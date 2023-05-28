You are cordially invited to PhotoAccess to mark the passing of an artistic medium: photography.
The Australian National University School of Art's head of photography and media art, Katrina Sluis, said: "As you may have heard, photography is undergoing yet another death in an age of artificial intelligence."
With the increasing capabilities of AI to produce imagery, has the age of the photography - and the photographer - ended? Has human creativity surrendered part of itself?
The image shown here was generated by AI given the prompt: "Happy young photography students dance around a bonfire of cameras celebrating the death of photography, in the style of Annie Leibovitz."
They are completely computer-generated, both the photo-realistic and grotesque elements, from the prompt.
From this, you might figure either AI has a long way to go, or the days of artists like Liebovitz are numbered.
Presented in collaboration with students from ANU's School of Art & Design, Photography is Dead! Long Live Photography: An evening celebration of the life and death of photography as we know it will feature a funeral procession, a specially commissioned lament, and a history of photography and its rise and fall, as well as an open-casket viewing of the corpse (you'll have to attend to see what the corpse of photography looks like).
Sluis said the event would provide an opportunity to reflect on "what might be called a crisis of representation, a crisis of the image".
Her students wanted to present "a light-hearted funeral for photography looking at the history of photography and its many deaths".
When photography was invented in the 19th century, some predicted the death of painting as an art form.
It didn't happen: painting flourished and moved into other styles while photography boomed.
Then came computer-generated imagery and the "death" of photography.
And now AI has "killed" it yet again.
What's next?
"It's going to be a playful funeral," Slaight said - but one intended to be a piece of art in its own right.
In the galleries, or "mourning rooms" will be displays and examples of photography and a video installation.
There will be food and drink for the "mourners" who will be invited to write in the mourning book.
And, Sluis said: "People can share their thoughts and opinions on what it all means."
This event is intended to celebrate the history of the medium and its various incarnations and methods - from the daguerreotype to the drone, from the ambrotype to AI - and provoke thought as to where it might be heading.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
