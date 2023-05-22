Although it is unlikely all China's sanctions against Australian products including wine, barley and seafood will be lifted ahead of the PM's proposed visit to Beijing in the last quarter of 2023, the government is entitled to ask for something on account.
While shadow trade minister Simon Birmingham may have been unduly optimistic in saying a commitment to the complete normalisation of trade relations be made a condition of any visit, his reasons for making the call are valid.
According to Mr Birmingham Australia "deserves to have absolute clarity that these sanctions are going to be lifted and that clarity should be there before the Prime Minister entertains a formal state visit to Beijing".
"Why? Because China is acting very clearly in breach of its commitments to Australia," he said.
Mr Birmingham, the trade minister in the Coalition government, said China was in breach of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, other regional trade agreements, and commitments to the World Trade Organisation.
This remains the case despite a thaw in relations between Beijing and Canberra since the Albanese government came to power.
Last week the Chinese ambassador said restrictions on the export of Australian timber to China - ostensibly introduced as a "quarantine" measure during the pandemic - had been lifted.
While China has agreed to "review" the 80 per cent punitive tariff on Australian barley in exchange for Canberra dropping its World Trade Organisation challenge, the restrictions on wine and seafood remain.
Another sticking point ahead of the proposed visit, expected to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Gough Whitlam's trip to China in 1973, is the ongoing detention of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun.
Both individuals have been denied what most Australians would consider to be justice. The offences they are alleged to have committed, the conditions under which they are being held, and the legal processes they are being subjected to are shrouded in secrecy.
While Mr Albanese, who told the "quad" leaders on the weekend he did plan to travel to China "sometime in the future", said they had welcomed this development, he must be aware of the dangers inherent in such a trip.
If, for example, Mr Albanese was to be greeted with great fanfare in Beijing despite haven seen no tangible movements on the trade restrictions or the detention of the two Australians he would be leaving himself open to criticism both here and abroad.
Beijing's past form suggests it would waste no time in seizing on the imagery from such a trip to attempt to drive a wedge between Australia and its partners in the "quad" and in AUKUS.
It would seem to make good sense, given the strong language used in the G7's statement on Chinese economic coercion, the weekend's "quad" talks, and the closer military alignment between both Washington and New Zealand with Papua New Guinea, the largest Pacific nation, to insist on a quid pro quo.
It's worth remembering, despite a recent shift in Labor rhetoric which links the Morrison government to the sanctions, that China's shift from "wolf warrior" diplomacy is directly linked to the evolution of the "quad" and the creation of AUKUS that its actions had provoked.
One would hope, despite the ambivalent response by the Treasurer when questioned about the possibility of conditions being placed on the PM's proposed visit on Monday, that Australia will ask for some signs of good faith.
