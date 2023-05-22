The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Sanctions action desirable ahead of Anthony Albanese's China visit

By The Canberra Times
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It would be wise to ask for "something on account" ahead of the PM's proposed visit to China. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
It would be wise to ask for "something on account" ahead of the PM's proposed visit to China. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Although it is unlikely all China's sanctions against Australian products including wine, barley and seafood will be lifted ahead of the PM's proposed visit to Beijing in the last quarter of 2023, the government is entitled to ask for something on account.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.