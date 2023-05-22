The Canberra Times
Liberal senator Hollie Hughes shut down over 'Pocock-barrelling' comment

By Natalie Vikhrov
May 23 2023 - 5:30am
Simon Duggan from the Department of Climate Change. Picture by Karleen Minney
Simon Duggan from the Department of Climate Change. Picture by Karleen Minney

Liberal senator Hollie Hughes has questioned whether the government was "Pocock-barrelling" after an ACT sustainable household scheme received a $7.5 million boost in the federal budget.

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

