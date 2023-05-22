ACT Policing is asking the community to avoid Beetaloo Street in Hawker on Tuesday morning following the operation of a search warrant in the area.
Police said there is no threat to the community, but the street's location near Belconnen High School and Hawker College may mean commuters are affected as the morning progresses.
Numerous emergency service vehicles are on scene, and will remain there until the police operation has concluded.
More to come.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
