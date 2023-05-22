Police have been searching a home through Tuesday morning, following a call for commuters to avoid the area.
ACT Policing urged drivers to avoid Beetaloo Street in Hawker from 7.30am on Tuesday, due to its location near Belconnen High School and Hawker College, to avoid traffic congestion.
Emergency services vehicles were still there at 11.30am.
Police said there is no threat to the community, but the reason behind the search remains unknown.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
