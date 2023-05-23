A police search of a home in Hawker through Tuesday morning was in relation to the unauthorised possession of firearms, police say.
ACT Policing urged drivers to avoid Beetaloo Street in Hawker from 7.30am on Tuesday, due to its location near Belconnen High School and Hawker College, to avoid traffic congestion while they conducted the search.
Emergency services vehicles remained at the scene until after lunchtime.
A home located in the area contained gel blasters, held without authorisation, police report.
They said on Wednesday morning there was - and remains - no threat to the community.
The possessor of the firearms was due to appear in court on Wednesday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
